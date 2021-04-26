Maharashtra: Second Oxygen Express likely to reach Kalamboli on Monday

The second Oxygen Express, a train carrying liquid oxygen, is likely to reach Maharashtra on Monday. The train coming from Gujarat is expected to reach Kalamboli railway yard of Central Railway on Monday morning.

The Roll-On Roll-Off (RORO) service carrying three tankers with nearly 44 tonnes of liquid oxygen and departed from Hapa railway goods shed of Western Railway’s Rajkot division on Sunday evening.

The liquid oxygen tankers for Maharashtra are coming from Reliance Industries in Jamnagar plant, Gujarat as part of Centre’s allocation.

“The RORO service departed from the goods shed on Sunday evening and will reach Kalamboli railway yard on Monday morning, covering a distance of 860 kms. The tankers will then be moved to respective districts via road,” said a senior railway official.

“Liquid oxygen, being a cryogenic cargo, has many limitations like maximum speed at which it can be carried, maximum acceleration and deceleration and loading restrictions like availability of liquid oxygen tankers and loading ramps. Route mapping also takes care of the maximum clearances available along the route,” read a statement from Western Railway.

The first Oxygen Express departed from Kalamboli railway yard on April 19 and reached back to Nashik in Maharashtra on Saturday morning, carrying liquid oxygen from a steel plant in Visakhapatnam. Four oxygen tankers were offloaded in Nashik and then transported to oxygen plants via road. The express had first reached Nagpur in Maharashtra where it unloaded three liquid medical oxygen tankers on Friday evening. Of them, two headed for Nagpur city and one headed to Amravati.