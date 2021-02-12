IND USA
Representational picture. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
Representational picture. (Satish Bate/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Maharashtra: UG medical, dental final-year exams to start from March 8

HT Correspondent The Maharashtra University for Health Sciences (MUHS) on Thursday postponed final-year undergraduate medical and dental winter exams until March
By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 12:06 AM IST

HT Correspondent

The Maharashtra University for Health Sciences (MUHS) on Thursday postponed final-year undergraduate medical and dental winter exams until March. Last month, the authorities had postponed the exams from January to February and now, the exams will commence from March 8.

“Exams for all final year MBBS and BDS (old and new syllabus), Bachelor in Ayurveda, Medicine and Surgery (BAMS), Bachelor of Unani Medicine and Surgery (BUMS), basic Bachelor in Science (BSc) in Nursing, will now commence from March 8,” stated the circular released on Thursday.

A new schedule has also been uploaded on MUHS website.

With no reason shared by the authorities on the postponement, students are getting anxious by the day about the constant delay. “All undergraduate exams other than final year exams were conducted across December and January and even the post graduate course exams have started. Only the final-year UG exams are being postponed with no specific reason,” said one of the students.

Several students have also raised objection to the decision of the authorities to conduct exams offline. However, after the first and second year exams were conducted offline in December, institutes are sure the MUHS will continue all exams offline.

