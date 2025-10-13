Mahayuti allies prepare for ‘friendly fights’ in local body polls

MUMBAI: As CM Devendra Fadnavis and other senior party leaders hold region-wise review meetings before the upcoming local body polls, dissident voices within the Mahayuti are emerging at the local level, with local leaders from almost all the parties voting in favour of going solo. This has compelled BJP leaders to announce ‘friendly fights’ in some local body polls, especially municipal corporations; however, they have also urged workers not to indulge in confrontations with their counterparts in the alliance. The CM held review meetings in Konkan, western Maharashtra, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and Marathwada on Friday and Saturday.

Fadnavis held review meetings in four of the six regions on Friday and Saturday and has planned to review two regions of Vidarbha on Monday. The meetings were attended by MLAs, MPs and office bearers.

During the review meetings for Konkan and western Maharashtra, BJP workers requested Fadnavis to go in for solo fights, while in the Marathwada meeting, local leaders opposed joining hands with the NCP led by Ajit Pawar. “Like in Thane, BJP and Shiv Sena leaders here can’t stand each other,” said a BJP leader. “The tussle between the workers and leaders has intensified. The scenario in Nashik and other districts of North Maharashtra is similar. This is the region where Fadnavis has reiterated his stand of ‘friendly fights’ and asked local leaders to take a call on alliances at the local level. In most urban bodies in MMR, there is tough competition between allies and alliances will not be possible.”

Fadnavis has also told party leaders and workers that poaching is acceptable to strengthen the party base. “The party gives utmost importance to winning potential, and induction of leaders with brighter prospects is not prohibited,” said the leader. “This applies also to poaching from the ruling alliance. This could result in bitter clashes among the ruling partners but it will help the BJP improve the results.”

Eyebrows were raised when Fadnavis and his deputy, Shiv Sena head Eknath Shinde, held separate meetings at the same time on Friday in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar with their respective party leaders. According to Sena leaders, they are as strong as the BJP in many districts of Marathwada, including Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, and the party is not ready to play second fiddle to the BJP there. “This was the reason Shinde held parallel meetings,” said a Sena leader. “Although on record he has asked his party workers to work amicably with BJP leaders, his tacit message is clear: it is time to demonstrate the party’s strength once again like in the assembly polls.”

The BJP’s local leadership is also against an alliance with the NCP in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar and sceptical about seat-sharing in Pune. “In Pune, the BJP and NCP enjoy almost equal strength,” said another BJP leader. “In Thane city, the BJP and Shiv Sena are equally strong. In Nagpur, the BJP needs no partners. Therefore, in these three cities we will go in for friendly fights.”

After the review meetings, Fadnavis said that alliances between the Mahayuti partners had been discussed. “The alliance decisions have been left to the local units, and the final call will be taken on the basis of their feedback,” he said. “There could be a few seats where an alliance cannot be formed, but in that case there will be friendly fights. Workers have been told not to indulge in extreme criticism of allies.”

Shinde echoed the same sentiments during the review meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, “We will try to work out amicable solutions over seat-sharing, but in case of failure there will be friendly fights,” he said.