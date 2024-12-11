Mahayuti finalises power sharing; home, revenue remain with BJP, Shinde may get urban development

Mumbai:The ruling Mahayuti alliance in Maharashtra has reached a consensus on their power-sharing arrangement, with the Bharatiya Janata Party securing 22 cabinet seats, whilst the Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party will receive 11 and 10 berths respectively. Mahayuti leaders Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. (ANI)

Among the crucial portfolios, the BJP will retain home and revenue departments, whilst the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena is expected to receive urban development, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP will oversee finance. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is scheduled to visit Delhi on Wednesday to secure formal approval from the BJP leadership. A cabinet expansion could potentially occur on December 14, though this remains unconfirmed.

During Tuesday's meeting between Fadnavis and his deputy chief ministers, Shinde and Pawar, the parties finalised both the number of cabinet positions and the distribution of key portfolios, sources said.

"With the contentious three departments distributed, the parties may exchange a few departments in due course. Apart from home and revenue, the BJP is expected to retain housing and water resources. NCP may get cooperation, whilst discussion over agriculture is underway between BJP and NCP. Sena will get excise and public works department. Most of these departments were with the respective parties in the last government," said a BJP leader.

Another BJP leader suggested that whilst the cabinet expansion might proceed on December 14, its scope remains uncertain. "Ideally, it should have included over 30 additional ministers, but given the current situation, it could be limited to just 12 or 15 ministers, with three or four from each side taking oath in the first expansion. The parties are struggling to decide ministerial appointments as there are more claimants than available berths."

"Shiv Sena faces internal conflicts over appointments and has found it difficult to drop tainted ministers from the last cabinet, as insisted by BJP. Additionally, certain departments like PWD and Agriculture are being claimed by at least two of the three parties," he added.

An NCP leader provided a different perspective: "The major tussle is between BJP and Shiv Sena. Our party has agreed upon the berths offer and the names to be inducted have also been finalised."

Fadnavis has emphasised the importance of inducting maximum lawmakers from all three parties, considering the needs during the assembly session. He will be in Delhi for a two-day visit on Wednesday and Thursday, followed by a thanksgiving rally in Nagpur on Friday. "Saturday is the only day reserved for the swearing-in ceremony. If it doesn't occur then, it might be delayed until after the session, which is expected to conclude on December 21," the BJP leader said.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​