Mahayuti in damage control mode after placing jiretop on Modi’s head

MUMBAI: A day after a controversy broke out over placing Chhatrapati Shivaji’s jiretop (headgear) on prime minister Narendra Modi’s head, the ruling Mahayuti alliance quickly switched to damage control mode. Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Wednesday issued a clarification, saying that he could not dream of insulting the Maratha king who he considers his aradhya daivat (household god) and role model. Varanasi, May 14 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets with Nationalist Congress Party Working President Praful Patel and NDA leaders during his nomination filing for the Lok Sabha elections, in Varanasi on Tuesday. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Home Minister Amit Shah are also seen. (ANI Photo) (BJP)

Given the anger among the Marathas over the recent reservation quota fiasco, the ruling alliance realised that the act of making Modi wear the jiretop could have upset the politically significant community. In the crucial election period, the Mahayuti hastened to prevent damage to its prospects, with both Patel and state industries minister Uday Samant asserting that it would not happen again.

What exactly happened?

When Modi went to file his nomination for the Varanasi Lok Sabha seat on Tuesday, Patel, who was representing the Ajit Pawar-led NCP, placed a jiretop on his head. Angry Maratha community outfits voiced their objections along with the state’s opposition parties, and the latter asked if Patel was trying to compare Modi with King Shivaji.

What is a jiretop?

A jiretop is a distinctive type of headgear that Shivaji Maharaj used to wear. Conical in shape and saffron in colour, it has a cultural and symbolic significance associated with Maratha pride and identity. During Shivaji’s rule, the jiretop became a symbol of resistance against foreign rule, particularly against the Mughals.

The Maratha warrior king is often depicted wearing this type of headgear in various paintings and illustrations. It remains an important cultural symbol in Maharashtra, and to date is presented to people to honour Shivaji’s legacy and the Maratha heritage.

What did Mahayuti leaders say after the backlash?

“Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, the founder of ‘Hindavi Swarajya’ (self-rule of Hindu people), is our revered deity and source of inspiration. We are committed to following his ideals and the path of public welfare. The thoughts which will disrespect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj cannot even come to my mind. From now on I will take care,” (sic) said Patel in a post on X.

Before him, Samant, who is a Shiv Sena minister, defended the prime minister, saying it was not his fault. “There was no intention to harm anyone’s sentiments,” he said. “We will ensure that such mistakes don’t happen again.”

What did the Opposition say?

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray lambasted Patel and Modi over the jiretop controversy.

“You are placing a ‘jiretop’ on Modi’s head. How is he fit to be compared with our Maharaj?” he demanded. “During King Shivaji’s rule, whom we revere as our deity, no one was spared if found committing a crime against women. Under Modi’s rule, women are being paraded naked in Manipur, but he is afraid of going to Manipur. Modi is not fit to take darshan of Maharaj’s jiretop, let alone wear it.”

Congress spokesperson Sachin Sawant rued that Patel “felt nothing while making PM Modi wear the jiretop of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj”. “This is an attack on Maharashtra’s identity. I condemn the act,” he said.

“Instead of handing him the jiretop, the Mahayuti leaders have insulted the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by making Modi ji wear the headgear. The Mahayuti leaders have become so helpless in front of Delhi’s throne and have tarnished Maharashtra’s image,” claimed the NCP (SP) in a tweet on Tuesday.