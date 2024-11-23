MUMBAI: Ahead of the results of the assembly elections, leaders of Mahayuti constituents – Bharatiya Janata Party, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party – reached out to smaller parties and independents in preparation of an eventuality of falling short of numbers to form the government. Mahayuti leaders reach out to smaller parties, independents

The BJP has also made arrangements at Mumbai hotels where MLAs from all the constituencies of the alliance could stay together.

BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis chaired a meeting of the party leaders at his official bungalow, Sagar, in Malabar Hill, on Friday. HT has learnt that a core team has been formed to speak to the independents for the support, should there be a hung house. He was joined by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule in this endeavour. Apart from this, leaders like Ravindra Chavan, Sanjay Kute and guardian ministers have been asked to keep in touch with the independents from their respective areas.

While Fadnavis denied speaking to independents personally, a BJP leader told HT that the party has chalked out “an alternative plan which will be activated on Saturday afternoon, should the need arise”.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde, who is the head of Shiv Sena has called his MLAs to Mumbai on Sunday; a hotel will be booked for their stay. On Saturday, he will be at his Thane residence from where he will monitor the results and take feedback from candidates and leaders. After that, depending on the sway of results, he will proceed to his official residence, Varsha, in Malabar Hill.

Shinde’s son and Kalyan MP Shrikant visited Tirupati to seek blessings. On Saturday, he will join his father along with a few party functionaries to coordinate with the winning candidates as well as independents and smaller parties.

The Shiv Sena contested on 81 seats and is hoping to win over 40, as their strike rate in Lok Sabha was encouraging. Many Sena MLAs have been told to demand a second term for CM Eknath Shinde. The party has also told all candidates to keep a sharp eye on counting and ensure their agents are placed at all tables.