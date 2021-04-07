IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Major fire breaks out Mumbai's Kurla, no injuries reported
The disaster management cell of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.(HT photo)
The disaster management cell of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.(HT photo)
mumbai news

Major fire breaks out Mumbai's Kurla, no injuries reported

The disaster management cell of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Arpan Rai
PUBLISHED ON APR 07, 2021 05:48 PM IST

A fire broke out at the scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla area on Wednesday. The fire was initially reported as minor, but later declared a major one, officials said. No injuries have been reported so far, they added.

"A level three fire reported at 4.18 pm in market of vehicle spare parts at CST Road in Kurla," officials said.

The disaster management cell of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story. More details awai

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kurla fire in mumbai
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP