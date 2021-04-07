Major fire breaks out Mumbai's Kurla, no injuries reported

A fire broke out at the scrap godown in Mumbai's Kurla area on Wednesday. The fire was initially reported as minor, but later declared a major one, officials said. No injuries have been reported so far, they added.

"A level three fire reported at 4.18 pm in market of vehicle spare parts at CST Road in Kurla," officials said.

The disaster management cell of BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation confirmed that no injuries have been reported so far.

This is a developing story. More details awai