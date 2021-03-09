Major fire in a plastic company in Maharashtra’s Thane

A major fire broke out in a plastic company located at Asangaon, Shahapur, located on Mumbai – Nashik highway on Tuesday morning around 7.40 am. No casualty or injury has been reported in the incident as per fire officials of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), who rushed to the spot with one fire tender.

“The blaze was doused around 9 am, however, it reignited and spread across the company. The fire fighting is still going on. We have sent one fire tender and more were called from Thane and Kalyan too,” said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer, BNCMC.

As per the Thane regional disaster management cell (RDMC), the fire started in Krishna Promotion, a plastic company. A jumbo water tanker from Thane Balkum fire station was also sent to the spot.

As per the fire fighting team, the entire company premises have been burnt in the incident while the blaze continues to spread.