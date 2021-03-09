Major fire in a plastic company in Maharashtra’s Thane
- The fire broke out at 7:40 am and was controlled by 9 am, however, it reignited and spread across the company, said a fire official.
A major fire broke out in a plastic company located at Asangaon, Shahapur, located on Mumbai – Nashik highway on Tuesday morning around 7.40 am. No casualty or injury has been reported in the incident as per fire officials of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC), who rushed to the spot with one fire tender.
“The blaze was doused around 9 am, however, it reignited and spread across the company. The fire fighting is still going on. We have sent one fire tender and more were called from Thane and Kalyan too,” said Rajesh Pawar, chief fire officer, BNCMC.
As per the Thane regional disaster management cell (RDMC), the fire started in Krishna Promotion, a plastic company. A jumbo water tanker from Thane Balkum fire station was also sent to the spot.
Also Read: Maha budget: Concession in stamp duty for women, special SRPF battalion
As per the fire fighting team, the entire company premises have been burnt in the incident while the blaze continues to spread.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 hammer, stab senior citizens in Goa, arrested in Mumbai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aircrew to be unfit to fly for 48 hours after being innoculated: DGCA
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: 11-year-old dies by suicide after argument with neighbour
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mumbai: Gangster Ravi Pujari’s police custody extended till March 15
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mansukh Hiran death: Fadnavis demands cop’s arrest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Submit report on impact of construction on Banganga tank: Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No coercive action against Usmani during interrogation: State assures Bombay HC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No lockdown or night curfew for now, says Mumbai civic chief
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra: Fadnavis demands Vaze’s arrest; MVA govt announces SIT probe in Delkar suicide case
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No lockdown, only a few curbs: Thane civic body
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Three of Khar family booked for forging Covid report to take a flight to Rajasthan
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Maharashtra districts asked to ramp up measures to curb Covid surge
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian Ocean humpback dolphin washes ashore Bandra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, UK scientists form consortium to solve environment problems
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
ED swung in action only after I changed party: Eknath Khadse to Bombay high court
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox