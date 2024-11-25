MUMBAI: On Sunday, Shiv Sena MLAs met at a Bandra hotel, where they demanded that chief minister Eknath Shinde be re-appointed into the position. MLA and Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said, “We have achieved a great victory; we feel Eknath Shinde should be CM again, but this will be decided later.” Make Shinde CM again, say Sena MLAs

Additionally, they appointed Eknath Shinde leader the Shiv Sena legislative party again, after the proposal was moved by Industries minister Uday Samant.

Addressing the MLAs, Shinde emphasised how the Ladki Bahin scheme helped them gain numbers in the recent polls. “We gave the instalment for November in October itself. People have faith in us. They know that we do what we promise; and they believed in us,” said Shinde. “The MVA opposed us by challenging the scheme in court through a PIL, which really helped us. It showed people who the real brother is and who is the treacherous one. The opposition’s numbers are so poor that they cannot even have a leader of opposition now.”

Turning to his MLAs, he said, people “must keep up the tempo and that the victory was unprecedented”. He added, the Sena number would have touched 67 if 10 candidates had won. According to Sena sources, in 10 of the 20 seats that Shiv Sena (UBT) won, the margin was less than what the MNS candidate in those constituencies polled.

The seats are: Wani, Vikhroli, Jogeshwari East, Dindoshi, Versova, Kalina, Bandra East, Mahim, Worli and Guhagar.

The source added, in the absence of MNS, UBT’s total tally would have dropped to just 10 seats, giving Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Mahayuti an extra 10.

When Shinde split away from Shiv Sena in 2022, he exited with 40 MLAs and was also supported by 10 independents. Sena spokesperson and Thane MP Naresh Mhaske said, “More independents are expected to support the party. On Sunday, small party MLAs such as Sharad Sonawane, Ashish Mane, Ratnakar Gutte and R Yadravkar extended their support to the party.”

Later, on Sunday, at his official residence, Varsha, Shinde addressed a meeting of the party’s women’s wing where he said how the Ladki Bahin scheme had helped them come to power. He emphasised that the monthly pay out will be increased from ₹1500 to ₹2100 as promised, which drew a round of applause from the women.