Malabar Hill reservoir reconstruction is scrapped, says Lodha

Mumbai: Owing to growing resentment for the BMC’s plan to construct a new water reservoir at Malabar Hill by demolishing the existing 135-year-old one, cabinet minister Mangal Prasad Lodha, who represents the Malabar Hill constituency in south Mumbai, announced on Friday that the construction tender is scrapped. HT Image

The tender is expected to be cancelled within seven days. Considering the citizens’ opposition to the reconstruction, Lodha said the time has passed in the decision process and taking the opinion of experts and it has been directed that instead of demolishing the Malabar Hill reservoir, it should be repaired from the inside.

Hindustan Times was the first to report on September 11, 2023, on the civic body’s proposal to hack 389 trees from an adjacent plot behind Hanging Gardens to construct this alternate tank, angering several residents.

In his letter to civic chief Bhushan Gagrani on Friday, Lodha stated, “I am continuously following the proposed demolition and construction of new water tank at Hanging Garden as per BMC tender. There is a huge resentment among environmentalists and walkers at the Hanging Garden and also the public at large. We have time and again argued with the technical support of experts that this heritage water tank can be repaired and need not be demolished. This matter has been dragging on for a long time and I request you to scrap this tender and start the process of repairing water tanks wherever needed without breaking and cutting down trees. We also have to respect the walkers and users of Hanging Garden, which is a rare open space left with us.”

Lodha also stated in his letter that it should also be ensured that there is no tree felling or destruction of natural beauty during this process.

Due to residents’ objections, the civic body was compelled to seek a third-party opinion after an eight-member expert committee gave differing insights on March 5 regarding the controversial decision to raze the heritage British-era reservoir and roped in IIT Roorkee experts who will submit their report soon.