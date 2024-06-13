Malad police investigate piece of flesh found in ice cream cone

A 26-year-old man from Malad discovered a piece of flesh in his ice cream cone. Representational Image(AP)

The Malad police have filed charges against executives at a private store after a 26-year-old man from Malad discovered a piece of flesh in his ice cream cone on Wednesday evening.

According to the Malad police, the man, who works in a private firm, had gone to the Yemmo store to purchase ice cream. Upon opening the sealed pack of his butterscotch ice cream cone, he found a one-inch piece of flesh in the ice cream. The man immediately rushed to the Malad police station before the ice cream melted and reported the incident.

Ravi Adane, senior police inspector of Malad police station, said, "It was not an identifiable piece of flesh, and therefore, we have sent the flesh piece to the forensic science laboratory in Kalina, Santacruz, to determine if it was human flesh or that of an animal."

Based on the complainant's statement, the police have booked unknown Yemmo company executives under sections 272 (adulteration of food article), 273 (selling food or drink which has become noxious), and 336 (rash and dangerous act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are conducting further investigations into the matter.