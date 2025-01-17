MUMBAI: On Thursday, Aksa village in Malad saw a determined face-off between locals and city survey officials (CSO) from the collector’s office who had come to survey a plot for the rehabilitation of residents from the Gautam Adani-led Dharavi Redevelopment Project. Malad residents block land survey for Dharavi residents rehab for the second time

Having stalled one attempt like this, the locals were all set to ensure that the second one too met with failure. However, the officials gave them the slip by arriving three hours earlier in a police van. “Villagers were waiting at the ground’s entrance from 9 am to prevent the officials’ entry, only to find out they had already entered and were beginning the survey,” said Kiran Koli, general secretary of the Maharashtra Machhimar Kruti Samiti. “As soon as this came to light, around 3,000 more people left their homes to come and stop them.”

Rajendra Kshirsagar, district collector of Mumbai Suburban, however, claimed that the survey was completed before the protestors could stop it.

The throng of people carried placards, declaring they were ‘bhoomiputra’ or sons of the soil in opposition to ‘Adani’ after their lands. The barricades erected away from the entrance ensured that they could not enter but their loud slogans nevertheless made the officials back off, said Dhanaji Koli, a prominent member of the fishermen’s society. “The police took them out via another exit to Malvani police station,” he said. “We followed.”

The protestors—a mix of Kolis (fishermen), Bhandaris (farming communities), East Indians, Adivasis, and other residents of Aksa, Madh, Kharodi and Malvani villages—only calmed down when the CSO officials agreed to give them a letter saying the land had not been measured. The previous owners of the land, the Shri Mukteshwar Vividh Karyakari Seva Sahakari Society, were also present, along with farmers who have land adjoining the plot.

The crowd reached Malvani police station by 12 noon. There, the CSO officials assured them that they had stopped the survey, noted down the residents’ objections and said they would relay them to the revenue department.

The protests have been on ever since the announcement in October that 140 acres at Aksa and Madh had been allotted to resettle ineligible residents of the Dharavi Redevelopment Project. A previous attempt at a survey was blocked in November 2024.

The protestors’ objections are on two counts: the land is in use by them for their livelihood, and an influx in population will add to the already present strain on civic resources. “We use part of this land to dry our fish,” said Dhanaji. The rest—a large open plot filled with greenery and plants—was given to the Shri Mukteshwar Sanstha in the 1950-60s by the Maharashtra government for farming, and taken back two years ago.

“The Bombay high court has ordered the revenue department to complete hearings for the land within four months and only then start the survey,” continued Dhanaji. “But the CSO office nevertheless started it. We need to be part of this decision to give away our land and want the government to hold proper talks with us about our concerns before going ahead with anything.”

Kiran said that their areas were already plagued by a water shortage. “Besides, the roads are bad and inadequate, causing a lot of traffic,” he said. “An additional 800,000 people will add to our burden. We have lived here for generations and need this space for ourselves. Instead, it is being given to outsiders.”

Adani declined to comment on the protest.