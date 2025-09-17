Mumbai: Mumbai has recorded a spike in malaria and chikungunya cases this year, even as dengue and gastroenteritis cases declined, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) monsoon report released on Tuesday. Malaria, chikungunya cases rise compared to 2024 data; civic body steps up drives amid intermittent rains

As per BMC data, between January and September 15 this year, the city recorded 6,277 malaria cases and 542 chikungunya cases, compared to the 5,182 and 366 cases recorded last year in the same period.

In contrast, dengue cases dipped to 2,724 from 3,435 last year during this period, gastroenteritis cases fell from 6,599 to 5,989, and cases of leptospirosis too saw a marginal fall from 628 cases last year (January to September 30) to 558 cases so far this year. Hepatitis cases rose from 791 during this period last year to 913 this year, while Covid-19 cases dropped sharply to 1,116 from 1,837.

However, in the first 15 days of September, the city recorded 571 cases of malaria, 405 cases of dengue, 57 cases of chikungunya, and 87 cases of leptospirosis. This is consistent with the number of cases observed last year by September 30 (1121 cases of malaria, 1456 dengue cases, 156 chikungunya cases and 75 cases of leptospirosis).

According to a senior health official from the BMC, although there is an overall rise in cases of malaria and chikungunya from 2024 to 2025, comparing data from August and September shows that the number of cases during the monsoons has decreased compared to last year, reflecting a similar trend observed in 2024. The official added that there was no observed rise in waterborne diseases but that intermittent rainfall continues to fuel mosquito breeding in stagnant water, prompting intensified control measures.

During Ganesh Chaturthi, civic staff undertook ward-level cleanliness drives, fogging of mosquito-prone areas, and inspections across BMC hospitals and maternity homes. Cautioning citizens, the BMC’s report said, “Citizens should drain stagnant water, avoid walking barefoot in rainwater, and consume only boiled drinking water.”

Dr Tushar Jagtap, health activist and member of the Healing Hands Doctors Association, said, “The trend is consistent with previous years, but there has been a sharper rise (of malaria and chikungunya) this year due to the early onset of monsoon and prolonged waterlogging. With intermittent rainfall, the risk of leptospirosis and other vector-borne diseases remains high. However, early interventions and diagnosis are helping in timely diagnosis and reducing casualties.”