Malvani hooch tragedy: Four convicts get 10-year jail term each

The Mumbai sessions court has sentenced four convicts to ten years of rigorous imprisonment for their roles in the 2015 Malvani hooch tragedy, which claimed the lives of 106 people and left 75 others injured, some permanently losing their eyesight. The Mumbai sessions court has sentenced four convicts to ten years of rigorous imprisonment. (Getty Images)

On April 30, Additional Sessions Judge SD Tawshikar found bootleggers Raju Tapkar, also known as Raju Langda, Donald Patel, country liquor distributor Francis Thomas D'mello, and prime hooch supplier Mansur Khan, also known as Atiq or Rahul Bhai, guilty of procuring and selling contaminated liquor in the Laxmi Nagar slums of Malvani. The incident is considered the worst hooch tragedy in the city's history. The court acquitted ten others due to lack of evidence.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Judge Tawshikar stated, "They used to bring some chemicals from Gujarat and sell them here to vendors. Accused number 1, 3, 5 and 8 are proven to have been involved in criminal conspiracy."

Special Prosecutor Pradip D Gharat revealed that Raju Langda and Donald Patel operated the dens where the victims consumed the poisonous concoction, while Malvani-based country liquor distributor Francis Thomas D'mello supplied them with the hooch. Mansur Khan was responsible for bringing surplus industrial methanol from Gujarat and distributing it among city distributors like Francis.

The court found the four convicts guilty of offences punishable under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), 304(II) (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308 (attempt to commit culpable homicide), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code, as well as relevant sections of the Bombay Prohibition Act.

The tragic incident unfolded on June 18, 2015, when residents of Laxmi Nagar slums in Malvani consumed contaminated liquor and developed respiratory problems, nausea, and diarrhoea. Within a week, 106 people died, while around 40 others who were hospitalised with similar symptoms survived.

Over a year after the incident, the Mumbai Crime Branch arrested 14 people, including suppliers, distributors, and dealers of the spurious liquor, which was industrial methanol diluted with water. According to the police, methanol supplier Mansoor Khan used to purchase ethanol from Vapi, Gujarat, and supply it to three city-based dealers, who would then dilute the chemical with water and sell it in small packets for ₹10 to ₹20 per piece.