Man arrested by Bhiwandi police for killing girlfriend, taking body to Karnataka

A 30-year-old man was arrested by the Bhiwandi city police while he was taking his 24-year-old girlfriend’s dead body to dispose of it in Vijayapura in Karnataka. He was carrying the dead body in an ambulance after strangling her to death over her alcohol addiction on Friday afternoon.

The accused hired an ambulance faking her death as an accident and was on the way to Karnataka. However, a friend of the deceased alerted the police when she could not find her at home. The police stopped the vehicle near Pune and caught him red-handed with the body.

The deceased, Kavita Madar, a resident of Karnataka, was staying in Bhiwandi with a female friend and did odd jobs for survival. She also was a commercial sex worker but left it behind a few years ago for a better life. She had only a grandmother as a family member.

Madar met the accused, Saddam Sayyed, two years ago in one of the hotels and they fell in love with each other. Madar and Sayyed started a live-in relationship but Sayyed’s family didn’t like and didn’t approve of their marriage due to her background. Over the same issue, Sayyed and Madar would fight with his family everytime.

According to officials, during this period, Madar became a habitual drinker and both of them would start fights over the issue. Early on Thursday morning, Madar came home in a drunken state, and the two had a huge fight in which Sayyed strangled her to death at his house in Hanuman Nagar.

An officer from Bhiwandi city police station said, “After committing the murder, the accused wrapped her in a blanket, booked an ambulance and planned to take her to her native. The accused called her grandmother and said she died in a road accident and he was coming with the body. The grandmother did not realise anything odd with the call and asked him to come soon. Simultaneously, she called Madar’s female friend and informed her of the same. But by the time she reached the accused’s house, he had left.”

The friend called the accused over the phone but did not receive any proper response to her questions. She found the entire incident suspicious and immediately alerted the Bhiwandi city police.

Senior police inspector Chetan Kakad of Bhiwandi city police said, “Our team immediately found the number of the ambulance and traced its location to Pune. We alerted Pune police, who held the ambulance at a toll plaza and sent the body for post-mortem. By then, our team reached Pune. On Friday evening, we got the post-mortem report that stated death due to strangulation. We immediately arrested the accused and brought him to Bhiwandi. Further investigation is going on.”