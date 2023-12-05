Man arrested for confining, assaulting girlfriend

MUMBAI: The Shivaji Nagar police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly assaulting his 32-year-old girlfriend with a belt and bamboo stick after wrongfully confining her in his house with the help of his aunt. The victim, who was being blackmailed, had refused to pay any more money to the accused who had allegedly already extorted ₹17 lakh from her. HT Image

According to the police, the victim lives with her husband and two daughters, aged 13 and 11, in the eastern suburbs. She alleged in the FIR that the accused, her friend of three years, had sex with her several times in the last year and a half. He took videos and pictures of her in the act without her knowledge and began extorting money by threatening to share the pictures with her husband. “When she refused to pay up on Monday, he beat her badly,” said a police officer. The police have also booked the accused’s two aunts for helping him in the crime, and are on the lookout for them.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The victim claimed in the FIR that she used to pay the accused ₹20,000 every month. As his demands kept increasing, she borrowed money from several sources, including the accused’s aunt, who lent her ₹3 lakh. She also mortgaged 20 tolas of gold through one of the accused’s friends, Nagesh, to pay him ₹5 lakh in November, said the police officer.

The accused’s demands, however, did not stop. On November 30, along with his aunt Sunita, he went to the victim’s place around 1.30 am. On the pretext of needing to discuss something important with her, the duo took her to the accused’s place. Once there, the accused locked the door and demanded ₹20,000. When the victim said she could not pay any more, he began assaulting her with a belt and bamboo stick. “The accused and his aunt even made her confess on camera that she had borrowed ₹10 lakh from him,” added the officer.

Around 4.30 am, the victim somehow managed to flee from the house. The next day, the accused and his other aunt Laxmi went to her house and threatened that her obscene pictures would be sent to her husband if she did not pay up, said senior inspector Arjun Rajane of Shivaji Nagar police station. The victim then approached the Shivaji Nagar police and registered a case under Section 324 (Voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 342 (Punishment for wrongful confinement) 384 (Punishment for extortion) 385 (Putting person in fear of injury in order to commit extortion) 506 (Criminal intimidation), 506 (2) (Punishment for criminal intimidation) and 504 (Intentional insult) of the IPC against the accused and both his aunts. Rajane said the accused had been arrested, and the search for his aunts, who are absconding, was on.

BOX

Anatomy of a crime

· Accused lures married victim into sexual relationship

· Blackmails her with obscene pictures

· Extorts ₹17 lakh over 2 years

· Accused’s 2 aunts are accomplices in the crime

· Aunt 1 and accused confine victim in accused’s house

· Accused assaults her when she refuses to pay

· Victim flees but is accosted by accused and Aunt 2 the next day

· Victim files an FIR at Shivaji Nagar police station

· Accused arrested, aunts absconding