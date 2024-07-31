 Man arrested for entering airport with fake flight ticket | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Jul 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man arrested for entering airport with fake flight ticket

ByVinay Dalvi
Jul 31, 2024 09:12 AM IST

Man arrested for entering Mumbai airport with fake ticket to ensure smooth check-in for female relatives traveling to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly entering the airport on a fake flight ticket. The police said in sustained interrogation the man told them that his two female relatives were travelling to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and he wanted to make sure they had a proper check-in and to facilitate it, he forged the fake ticket for Mumbai – Nagpur flight.

HT Image
HT Image

According to the police, on Monday evening, CISF officer Josy George, 34, was stationed at departure gate number 3 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). During his shift, the officer noticed an individual exiting the airport. When questioned, the man explained that he had entered through gate number 6 and was travelling with friends departing from Terminal 1/B. He claimed he was cancelling his ticket for a Mumbai-Nagpur flight from Terminal 2.

He even showed an airplane ticket AI-629 however as the CISF official doubted its validity he took him to the airline counter. “When checked at the airline’s system it showed no details of the said passenger was available. It was confirmed to the CISF authorities that the ticket was forged or fake,” said a police officer.

When the accused, identified as Usama Mohammad Anwar Momin, 30, a resident of Bhiwandi, was questioned again he told them he had come to drop off his two female relatives who were travelling to Jeddah and he wanted to help them. The CISF authorities then handed him over to the Sahar police.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Man arrested for entering airport with fake flight ticket
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On