Man arrested for entering airport with fake flight ticket

MUMBAI: A 30-year-old man was arrested for allegedly entering the airport on a fake flight ticket. The police said in sustained interrogation the man told them that his two female relatives were travelling to Jeddah in Saudi Arabia and he wanted to make sure they had a proper check-in and to facilitate it, he forged the fake ticket for Mumbai – Nagpur flight. HT Image

According to the police, on Monday evening, CISF officer Josy George, 34, was stationed at departure gate number 3 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA). During his shift, the officer noticed an individual exiting the airport. When questioned, the man explained that he had entered through gate number 6 and was travelling with friends departing from Terminal 1/B. He claimed he was cancelling his ticket for a Mumbai-Nagpur flight from Terminal 2.

He even showed an airplane ticket AI-629 however as the CISF official doubted its validity he took him to the airline counter. “When checked at the airline’s system it showed no details of the said passenger was available. It was confirmed to the CISF authorities that the ticket was forged or fake,” said a police officer.

When the accused, identified as Usama Mohammad Anwar Momin, 30, a resident of Bhiwandi, was questioned again he told them he had come to drop off his two female relatives who were travelling to Jeddah and he wanted to help them. The CISF authorities then handed him over to the Sahar police.