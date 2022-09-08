Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man arrested for killing drunk brother-in-law in Andheri

Man arrested for killing drunk brother-in-law in Andheri

Published on Sep 08, 2022 08:06 PM IST

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Andheri for allegedly killing his brother-in-law who abused him after getting drunk

Accused Ladukumar Paswan HT Photo
ByHT Correspondent, Mumbai

A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Andheri for allegedly killing his brother-in-law who abused him after getting drunk.

According to police, Indrajit Paswan, 45, had arrived in Mumbai four days ago to look for a job. He was staying with his relative Ramkishore Paswan in Andheri (East).

On late Tuesday evening, Ramkishore had gone out for Ganpati darshan along with his domestic help. When he returned, he found Indrajit bleeding in a chair outside his shop. He called his brother, Devendra, and they took the victim to a hospital where he was declared brought dead.

A police team reached the spot. Upon investigation, it was found that Ramkishore’s brother-in-law, Ladukumar Paswan, who used to stay with him, was missing. Indrajit is also the brother-in-law of Ladukumar.

On searching Ramkishore’s shop, Ladukumar was found hiding inside. He was detained.

Later, he told the police that Indrajit had got drunk and begun abusing him. Ladukumar lost his temper and hit him on his head with an iron rod that was lying nearby.

“We have arrested Ladukumar for murder. We are investigating to find out whether the two had any previous enmity or there was any other reason behind the killing,” Maheshwar Reddy, deputy commissioner of police, Zone 10, said.

