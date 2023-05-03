Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man arrested for killing transgender person in Bhiwandi

ByN K Gupta
May 03, 2023 12:33 AM IST

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a transgender person in Bhiwandi after the latter refused his sexual advances. The accused has been identified as Kaamil Ansari.

BHIWANDI: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a transgender person in Bhiwandi on Monday after the latter refused his sexual advances.

The accused has been identified as Kaamil Ansari, 30, a welder and a resident of Chavan Colony.

According to the police Ansari and the deceased person, Tausif Malik Bhagwan alias Bebo, 32, were roommates for the last few months.

Chetan Kakde, senior police inspector, Bhiwandi police said, “Prima facie, we suspect that Tausif Malik Bhagwan rejecting sexual advances of the accused might be the reason for the murder.”

According to the police, Ansari was furious over Bebo refusing to have relations with him, which led to a heated argument between them on Monday.

Thereafter, Ansari hit Bebo with a tile on the head, leaving the trans person bleeding. The locals nabbed Ansari and alerted the police.

Surpal Barela, assistant police inspector, said, “We rushed to spot and arrested the accused and Bebo was taken to IGM Hospital in Bhiwandi where the transgender person was declared dead before admission.”

A case has been registered against the accused under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code.

“Ansari was produced in a court and remanded in police custody,” Barela added.

murder bhiwandi
