Man arrested for pushing woman before an oncoming goods train in Diva

THANE: The Thane railway police on Friday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly pushing a homeless woman in front of a moving goods train at the Diva railway station following an argument. The woman, who has not yet been identified, died on the spot, said the police. (Shutterstock)

The incident occurred at around 5am on Friday near platforms 5 and 6 at Diva. The accused, Rajan Shivnarayan Singh, a resident of Diva, had been following the woman on the platform for 15 minutes, said a police officer. He allegedly molested her, and when she resisted his advances, an argument broke out between them.

Eyewitnesses, including sanitation worker Tulshidas Hema Kamdi, heard the woman screaming and rushed to the platform where they saw the two arguing. During the heated altercation, Singh allegedly grabbed the woman’s neck and pushed her onto the tracks where a goods train was approaching.

Singh then attempted to flee by running on the railway tracks, but police constable Sagar Shinde, posted at Diva railway station, chased and apprehended him. He took Singh to the Thane Government Railway Police (GRP) station, where he was booked for murder and other ancillary charges under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. He was produced before a judicial magistrate on Friday and remanded to police custody for five days.

A senior GRP officer said a preliminary investigation has revealed that the accused did not know the woman, who was homeless and mostly spent her nights at the Diva railway station premises. The officer added that the police have not found any identity documents in the victims’ belongings and are yet to ascertain her identity. “We are checking CCTV footage and speaking with eyewitnesses to piece together the full sequence of events,” the official said.

With inputs from PTI