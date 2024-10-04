MUMBAI: The crime branch on Thursday arrested a 46-year-old man who had been allegedly raping his 17-year-old daughter for the past five years. The crime came to light when the girl ran away from home to escape her father but was rescued by police from Mahalaxmi station. Man arrested for raping 17-year-old daughter

The girl left home on Wednesday morning and went to her boyfriend’s house in Thane, police said. He refused to keep her at home as she is a minor and brought her to Mahalaxmi station, insisting that she return home.

In the meantime, as her father had approached the Tardeo police claiming that his daughter had possible been kidnapped, the crime branch tracked her phone and traced her to Mahalaxmi station. During her interaction with the police, she revealed her ordeal to them. An FIR was registered against him and he was soon arrested, said police inspector Sadanand Yerekar. .

According to the police, the accused worked as a gardener at the Race Course. The girl told the police that her father had been sexually assaulting her since when she was 12 years old and though she resisted many times, he threatened her and assaulted her, said a police officer.

The girl also said that it was only six months ago that she confided in her 21-year-old elder brother. She also narrated the incidents to her boyfriend, but he did not believe her. To convince him, she secretly recorded an incident of assault and showed it to him and insisted that she wanted to elope and get married, said a police officer.

Her boyfriend did not agree as she was still a minor. The girl then fled from home around 7:30am on Wednesday and went to her boyfriend’s home in Thane. He promised to marry her when she turned 18, but asked her to return home until then, said a crime branch officer who recorded the statement of the girl.

The accused has been booked under various sections, including those for rape and criminal intimidation, of the IPC and POCSO Act.