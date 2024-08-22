 Man arrested for showing obscene videos to minor in Ambernath | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Aug 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man arrested for showing obscene videos to minor in Ambernath

ByAnamika Gharat
Aug 22, 2024 07:58 AM IST

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening for sexually assaulting his 9-year-old neighbour by showing her an obscene video in a public toilet in Ambernath

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening for sexually assaulting his 9-year-old neighbour by showing her an obscene video in a public toilet in Ambernath.

HT Image
HT Image

A case was registered on Wednesday and the accused, Santosh Kamble, was arrested. According to a police source, the victim lives with her family in a slum in Ambernath West. The accused had access to a shared toilet in the vicinity and would keep an eye on the girl whenever she went. The accused sexually assaulted the victim girl several times by showing her obscene videos in the toilet. The accused threatened to kill her if she revealed anything.

Fearful of the threats, the victim confided in her mother about the incident. Her mother then took her to the Ambernath police station, where they reported the assault. The police registered a case under sections 74, 75(2), 3, 35(1)(2), and 52 of the BNC Act, and sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act on August 21.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
News / Cities / Mumbai / Man arrested for showing obscene videos to minor in Ambernath
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, August 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On