Man arrested for showing obscene videos to minor in Ambernath

A 35-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday evening for sexually assaulting his 9-year-old neighbour by showing her an obscene video in a public toilet in Ambernath. HT Image

A case was registered on Wednesday and the accused, Santosh Kamble, was arrested. According to a police source, the victim lives with her family in a slum in Ambernath West. The accused had access to a shared toilet in the vicinity and would keep an eye on the girl whenever she went. The accused sexually assaulted the victim girl several times by showing her obscene videos in the toilet. The accused threatened to kill her if she revealed anything.

Fearful of the threats, the victim confided in her mother about the incident. Her mother then took her to the Ambernath police station, where they reported the assault. The police registered a case under sections 74, 75(2), 3, 35(1)(2), and 52 of the BNC Act, and sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act on August 21.