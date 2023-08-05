Man stabs ex-girlfriend for calling off wedding

MUMBAI: A 22-year-old man has been arrested on Thursday for allegedly stabbing his former girlfriend, a minor, for cancelling their wedding. HT Image

The girl, a first-year college student, suffered injuries on her stomach and thigh after the accused stabbed her two times in broad daylight on a road.

The accused, identified as Abed Abdul Shaikh, a graduate and employed in a private firm, was arrested by the MIDC police in Powai within three hours of the incident.

According to the police, the girl, who had broken up the relationship, was about to turn 18 in two months. Police officers said that after Shaikh had heard that his wedding was cancelled, he called up his fiancée to ask about the issue which prompted her to break the relationship.

Shaikh asked the girl to come to Marol bus depot, where an argument broke out between the couple and the girl told Shaikh that she did not want to marry him. “When the girl refused to marry him, Shaikh took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed her twice in her stomach and on her thigh,” a police officer said. The incident took place on the Marol Maroshi Road, eyewitnesses told the police. Shaikh fled the spot after the incident, the police said.

“The eyewitnesses informed us about the stabbing after which we reached the spot and the girl was taken to a hospital, where she is said to be in a critical condition,” a police officer added.

“We traced the accused within three hours of the incident and arrested him,” Dattaray Nalawade, deputy commissioner of police (zone 10), said.

The accused has been booked under section 307 (attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code. The police are trying to talk to the family members of the girl and Shaikh to find out what was the reason behind their break-up and for how long they were dating.

