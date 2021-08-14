Man assaults woman in Mumbai local, snatches her mobile, arrested

Borivli Government Railway Police (GRP) arrested a 21-year-old man for allegedly assaulting a woman inside ladies compartment of a local train and snatching her mobile phone, on Friday evening.

Bhaskar Pawar, senior police inspector of Borivali GRP, said the incident took place around 7.55am on Thursday when the victim, Julie Jaiswal, 24, was returning from Malad fish market to Vasai.

“She was alone in the compartment. As the train was superfast, it would have stopped at Vasai directly after Borivli,” said Pawar.

The accused entered the ladies compartment at Borivli station as the train began to start. He then assaulted Jaiswal and hit her on chest, stomach, head and ears. He then snatched her phone and jumped off the running train while it was still at Borivli station.

Jaiswal alighted the train at Vasai and reported the incident to the police. The case was transferred to Borivli GRP, following which they scanned CCTV of the platform and identified the accused.

“Once we had the description of the accused, we alerted our informers. Within 24 hours, we received information that the accused was likely to visit Vasai station,” added Pawar.

Police laid a trap at Vasai railway station and arrested the accused near the rickshaw stand on Friday. The accused has been identified as Akash Dhode, a pavement dweller from Jogeshwari.

GRP officers said that they have recovered Jaiswal’s mobile phone from Dhode and are now investigating to find out if Dhode has committed any other robbery.

Pawar said unmanned entry and exit points, especially vacant stretches near railway tracks, are the places from where such robbers enter station premises.