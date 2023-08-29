Another hit-and-run claims 34-year-old man’s life in Bhandup; dumper driver arrested

Mumbai: In yet another hit-and-run case in the city, a 34-year-old man died after a speeding dumper ran over him near Menon College in Bhandup on Sunday evening. The dumper’s driver, Jaswant Yadav, 25, a resident of Amar Nagar Colony, Mulund West, was arrested in the early hours of Monday. HT Image

The victim, Dadu Patil, a resident of Shyamnagar area in Bhandup East, was returning home from work at 8pm when Yadav lost control of the speeding dumper (registration number MH03-DV-2825) and hit him from behind, a senior police inspector said, adding, “Patil fell on the ground and the truck ran over both his legs. He sustained severe head injuries and was rushed to the Sion Hospital. However, he died after three hours while undergoing treatment.”

Meanwhile, a Chamunda Nagar resident, who was acquainted with the Patil family, informed the victim’s father, Vishwas Patil, about the accident. “Then, Vishwas along with his brother, Pintu Patil, and two relatives visited the civic hospital,” the officer said.

Yadav has been booked under section 304A of the Indian Penal Code for causing death due tonegligence. “The dumper driver was scared, and he parked the vehicle some distance away and fled. When the police went and started inquiring about the dumper, he returned to the vehicle. He was then arrested,” Uttam Pachpute, senior inspector of the Kanjurmarg police station, said.

