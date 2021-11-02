Man falls of foot overbridge, commuters assault ticket checker at Nahur

An on-duty ticket checker (TC) was assaulted by a group of unknown people after a commuter fell from a foot overbridge (FOB) at Nahur railway station on Tuesday.

A ticketless commuter, after noticing the ticket checker Sandeep Chitale, tried to run and fell of the FOB, injuring his leg. The commuters then gathered around Chitale, abusing and assaulting him.

According to the video that was viral on Tuesday, a group is seen abusing the TC.

“I was busy making a receipt for another passenger when the incident took place. Suddenly some ladies attacked me and held me responsible for the incident. I was not even aware of it,” said Chitale.

Central Railway (CR) examined the CCTV footage and registered a case against the unknown people for assaulting the ticket checker. CR will be increasing the security of ticket checkers by providing them additional railway protection force (RPF) personnel, an official said.

“We will register a case with Kurla government railway police (GRP) against those who have manhandled the ticket checker,” said Shivaji Sutar, chief public relation officer, Central Railway.

Meanwhile, the Central and Western Railway started issuing daily tickets to fully vaccinated people on Sunday. On average, nearly 200,000 single or return journey tickets are being sold on the suburban railway network.