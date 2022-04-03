Man gets six months in jail for giving false evidence before high court
A Metropolitan Magistrate court has sentenced a senior citizen to six-month simple imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹5,000 for giving false evidence before the Bombay high court. The complaint against Shrimant Kore, a resident of Shegaon in Solapur district, was filed by an assistant registrar of the high court.
Kore had on September 27, 2009, lodged a complaint at Akkalkot police station, alleging that he and his brother were assaulted with a whip by one Mahadeo Patil and 23 others. Patil was eventually convicted under section 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).
The high court upheld his conviction and dismissed Patil’s appeal. In 2016, Patil again moved the high court along with an affidavit signed and sworn by Kore who was the complainant in the case.
Kore in his affidavit, had said that he was shocked after seeing his brother’s body and out of frustration, included the name of Patil while lodging the FIR. However, later he realised his mistake of implicating the innocent man and he was quite sure that Patil had not played any role in the crime and was deserved to be acquitted.
The high court thereafter issued a notice to Kore, seeking an explanation why he should not be prosecuted for giving false evidence.
He then said he had implicated Patil out of political pressure. The court thereafter ordered an inquiry, which revealed that the affidavit was filed with mala fide intent to save Patil from punishment. A complaint was filed under section 193 of the IPC against Kore.
“It is clear that the accused has deviated from his earlier statement and has made a false statement for reasons best known to him. When opportunity was afforded to him to explain he went on to state that he was required to depose against appellant out of political pressure and he is helping the appellant in securing his job back. It is unfortunate to see that the person who is pretending to care about the job of Patil appears to have completely forgotten about his deceased brother,” said Metropolitan Magistrate Hemant Joshi while convicting Kore.
However, even if the accused had forgotten about the death of his brother and plight of his parents and wife and children of deceased brother, the court could not turn a blind eye to it, the court said.
“Now that it is clear that the accused for the reasons best known to him has ventured into the act of giving false evidence before the high court, he is therefore guilty of offence punishable under section 193 of the IPC. Any leniency shown would result in a wrong message to society and would encourage others to commit such acts,” it added.
After 2-yr lull, passenger movement between India, Pak via ICP up
After two years of pandemic lull, the integrated check-post at the Attari border in Amritsar, there has been an increase in passenger traffic between India and Pakistan. “The movement of passengers has increased in the past three to four days,” said a senior official who didn't wish to be named. Soon, the government of Pakistan also followed suit. Jathas were allowed to cross the border after getting the special permission.
Mumbai police to seize vehicles which ply on wrong side of road
The Mumbai Traffic Police will soon start seizing the vehicles of motorists caught for wrong side driving. Till March 31, around 2,649 FIRs have been registered against motorists for driving on the wrong side. After Pandey was appointed the Mumbai police commissioner last month, he had asked officials in the department to take action against traffic norm violators, hawkers and builders who create noise pollution, and to remove abandoned vehicles from roads.
Was promised to stay on by a senior minister but evicted in a wrong way , says Chirag
Lok Janshakti Party ( Ram Vilas) president and MP, Chirag Paswan on Sunday claimed that he as well as his mother felt ' cheated' when officials came over to vacate the 12, Janpath sprawling bungalow in New Delhi a few days back despite having been assured by a senior union minister to stay put for a while.
Sassoon to get Maha’s first voice & speech diagnostic and treatment clinic
Beginning Thursday, the Sassoon General Hospital will get Maharashtra's first voice and speech diagnostic and rehabilitation clinic as part of its ENT (ear-nose-throat) department which will soon be ready to serve patients. The clinic will not only diagnose voice-related problems but will also help patients undergo corrective surgery if required and also rehabilitation. The centre will have eight ENT surgeons who are associated with the hospital and will get modern machinery through CSR.
Hiranandani Hospital to investigate violation of patient privacy
Mumbai A day after a Twitter thread alleging violation of patient privacy at Dr LH Hiranandani Hospital in Powai went viral, the hospital said that an internal committee is investigating the incident of a housekeeping staff walking in during a woman's electrocardiogram test. The incident took place on April 2, when a 35-year-old writer went to the hospital for an ECG. They said that the committee will meet on Monday.
