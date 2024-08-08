 Man injured in Badlapur factory blast succumbs to injuries | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Thursday, Aug 08, 2024
Man injured in Badlapur factory blast succumbs to injuries

ByAnamika Gharat
Aug 08, 2024 08:08 AM IST

35-year-old Ghanashyam Mestry died from injuries in a blast at Rare Pharma Company in Badlapur. Police have started an investigation and halted production at the company.

THANE: Ghanashyam Mestry, 35, one of the injured in the blast at Rare Pharma Company in Badlapur, succumbed to his injuries on Tuesday night. A reactor which produces benzole, a chemical used to manufacture pharmaceutical tablets, exploded at around 4:15 am on Monday in the factory, located inside the Manekewadi MIDC in Badlapur.

The deceased was originally from Sindhudurg. His maternal aunt Laxmi Mestry said, “Ghanashyam, though the youngest, supported his brothers’ families and his parents both financially and otherwise. His wife needs surgery for a severe leg injury, making it difficult for her to attend his last rites.”

The Badlapur police have not yet arrested nor called the owners of the company for questioning or filing their statements. The company’s directors are Rajendra Pawar, Pramila Pawar and Chandrasen Shinde.

Senior Police Inspector Shubhda Shitole said they have started investigation into the matter and further course of action would be decided after preliminary inquiry.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board of Ambernath-Badlapur region has asked the company to stop all production until the Industrial Safety and Health authorities conduct an inquiry and give clearance for work.

