Man jumps from Mumbai's Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Navy divers join search

PTI
Jul 31, 2023

The man plunged into the Arabian Sea from the cable-stayed structure in the morning. A Navy helicopter has also been pressed into service, the official said.

A 55-year-old man, who was apparently disturbed after meeting with an accident recently, jumped from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link on Monday, prompting the police to seek the help of Navy divers to trace him, an official said.

Search operation underway after a man jumped from the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, in Mumbai. (PTI)
A few days ago, the official said, the man survived a road accident in which he sustained serious brain injuries.

The man had told his family members that he would end his life, the official said.

After being alerted about the incident, the Mumbai police launched a search operation to trace the man, he said.

The search is going on with the help of an Indian Navy diving team. A Chetak helicopter also made two sorties in an attempt to search and rescue the man, he added.

Monday, July 31, 2023
