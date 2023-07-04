MUMBAI: A man was killed and five others injured after a speeding SUV in which they were travelling crashed into the divider near Jijamata Junction on Eastern Freeway on Sunday. One killed, five injured after SUV crashes into divider on Eastern Freeway

The accident happened when six members of a family were on their way home, on Mohammed Ali Road, from Vashi when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider.

The deceased has been identified as Shoaib Koradia, 24. His cousins Mohammad Nandlala, Zainuddin Khan, Abdul Masalawala, Oyesh Mistry and Iqbal Hasan Mistry, 26, who was driving the vehicle, were injured.

A few passersby reported the accident to the police control room and a team from the RCF police station rushed to the spot.

Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector, said four passengers were stuck inside the vehicle. The police removed them from the vehicle and took them to Sion Hospital, where Koradia died during treatment, he added.

The police have booked Iqbal Hasan Mistry under sections 304A (causing death by rash or negligent act), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Iqbal Hasan Mistry will be arrested, once he is discharged from the hospital, Karpe said.