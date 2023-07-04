Home / Cities / Mumbai News / One killed, five injured after SUV crashes into divider on Eastern Freeway

One killed, five injured after SUV crashes into divider on Eastern Freeway

ByManish K Pathak
Jul 04, 2023 12:58 AM IST

The accident happened when six members of a family were on their way home, on Mohammed Ali Road, from Vashi when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider. The deceased has been identified as Shoaib Koradia, 24

MUMBAI: A man was killed and five others injured after a speeding SUV in which they were travelling crashed into the divider near Jijamata Junction on Eastern Freeway on Sunday.

One killed, five injured after SUV crashes into divider on Eastern Freeway
One killed, five injured after SUV crashes into divider on Eastern Freeway

The accident happened when six members of a family were on their way home, on Mohammed Ali Road, from Vashi when the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the divider.

The deceased has been identified as Shoaib Koradia, 24. His cousins Mohammad Nandlala, Zainuddin Khan, Abdul Masalawala, Oyesh Mistry and Iqbal Hasan Mistry, 26, who was driving the vehicle, were injured.

A few passersby reported the accident to the police control room and a team from the RCF police station rushed to the spot.

Murlidhar Karpe, senior inspector, said four passengers were stuck inside the vehicle. The police removed them from the vehicle and took them to Sion Hospital, where Koradia died during treatment, he added.

The police have booked Iqbal Hasan Mistry under sections 304A (causing death by rash or negligent act), 279 (rash driving or riding on a public way), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others), 427 (mischief causing damage) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act.

Iqbal Hasan Mistry will be arrested, once he is discharged from the hospital, Karpe said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out