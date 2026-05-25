Thane: A 30-year-old factory supervisor, identified as Ravindra Ahire, was allegedly hacked to death in Titwala’s Mharal village on Friday night after he advised a woman to file a police complaint against a man for molesting her minor daughter, police said. Enraged over the proposed complaint, the accused allegedly attacked Ahire with sharp weapons along with two associates. All three were arrested within an hour of the murder. Man killed for advising woman to file molestation complaint in Titwala

The deceased lived in Malkhan Compound in Mharal village. Police said Ahire was close to the victim’s family and the woman treated him like a brother.

According to investigators, the minor girl informed her mother on Thursday that Deepak Dange, the main accused, had repeatedly molested her. The woman later shared the incident with Ahire, who advised her to file a complaint at the Titwala police station.

However, before the victim’s family lodged a complaint, police said Dange became furious after learning about the proposed complaint and allegedly conspired with two friends, Vijay Bhide and Parshuram Bhide, to kill Ahire.

On Friday night, the trio allegedly attacked Ahire with sharp weapons, inflicting fatal injuries. He died on the spot.

After being alerted, Kalyan Taluka (Titwala) police rushed to the scene and launched a probe. The three accused, all drivers by profession, were arrested within an hour of the incident.

Senior police inspector Mukesh Dhage said the accused and the deceased were from the same locality and knew each other. “As the accused came to know about a police complaint being filed against him, he killed the victim with the help of his friends. All of them have been arrested and remanded to police custody till May 26 by the Kalyan Court,” Dhage said.

Police have registered a murder case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.