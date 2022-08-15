Man kills 22-year-old girlfriend in Mumbra, held
Thane: A 27-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing her 22-year-old girlfriend from Mumbra because he did not want to marry her. The accused threw her body into a hilly area near the quarry of Mumbra bypass, police said. As per the woman’s family, she was pregnant. The police is waiting for the final postmortem report.
On Saturday evening, Mumbra police received a call about a woman’s body being found near a quarry in Mumbra. A team of police officials and a forensic team reached the spot where they found the body lying in the pool of blood with a deep cut on her throat.
Senior police inspector, Mumbra police station, Ashok Kadlag said, “The woman was identified in two hours. We reached out to her family who cast doubts on her boyfriend with whom she had been in a relationship for three years. The accused was identified as Altamash Dalvi (27), a resident of Mumbra, working as a supervisor in a small company. The accused didn’t want to marry her and therefore he took her on his bike. Dalvi planned to go further but due to traffic he choose the quarry to murder her.”
“The accused brought a 13-inch knife two days ago and planned to kill her advance. He slit her throat, threw her body in the bushes and fled from the spot,” the officer said.
Dalvi was arrested from Thane and was produced in court. He has been remanded in custody till August 17, the police said.
“My sister was pregnant earlier and Dalvi asked her to abort it. She was a happy girl whose only dream was to get married to her prince. Since she got into a relationship with him, he abused her so many times,” the deceased’s 28-year-old sister said.
“Three days ago, we both came to know that his marriage was fixed to another girl. We got her address and went to her house to tell Dalvi’s truth. He got angry with my sister on the same day and therefore he might have planned her murder. She was pregnant this time too,” she added.
No ‘hello’, only 'Vande Mataram' for calls, Maharashtra officials told: Report
“We are entering the 76th year of Independence. We are celebrating Amrit Mahotsav (of Independence). Hence, I want officials to say 'Vande Mataram' over the phone instead of hellonewly-appointed Maharashtra cultural affairs minister Sudhir Mungantiwarwar announced, news agency PTI reported. He said a formal government order on the same will be out by August 18. The minister made the announcement in one of his first decisions, shortly after chief minister Eknath Shinde handed out portfolios in the state cabinet.
HP cabinet gives nod for setting up 76 model wellness centres
Himachal Pradesh cabinet has given the nod for setting up 76 model health wellness centres. The state cabinet met on Saturday evening wherein it decided to open patwar circle Spilo in Pooh tehsil of Kinnaur district to facilitate the people of the area. It also decided to create patwar circle Shikroha under Sadar Bilaspur tehsil. It gave its approval to create Kanungo circle Kelodhar under Chachiot tehsil of Mandi district.
HP apple growers dissatisfied with opening prices announced by Adani
Sanyukt Kisan Manch, an umbrella organisation of different farmers' unions, have rejected the prices announced by Adani Agri Fresh – a company that imports fruit. Sourced from farmers in Himachal Pradesh and Kashmir. The fruit supply chains in Himachal have announced a marginal increase in the opening price for A-grade premium apples for Rs 76 per kilogram against Rs 72 it offered last year.
Gunfight breaks out with terrorists in Rajouri
A gunfight erupted between militants and security forces in Kandra Hill area of Rajouri, officials said on Sunday. Defence spokesperson Lt Col Devender Anand said, “Today, around 7.30pm, an operational contact was established by troops of Indian Army, Rashtriya Rifles and SOG with terrorists at Kandra Hill in Rajouri.” A senior police officer said that a team of police and army launched a cordon and search operation in Kandra Hill on a specific input.
Kashmir’s first multiplex set to open early next monthin Sonawar
Come September and film aficionados in Kashmir will be able to watch the latest movies on the big screen as the Valley's first multiplex is set to open in the Sonawar area here. The multiplex, being developed in collaboration with leading theatre chain INOX, will have three movie halls with a total capacity of 520 seats, its owner Vijay Dhar told PTI. It will house several food courts, where Dhar plans to promote local cuisine.
