Thane: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his relative by hitting his head with a stone multiple times during a heated argument over a dispute in Bhiwandi. Man kills relative with stone over family dispute, arrested

According to the police, the deceased, Bua Daulya Korde, 45, and the accused, Rupesh Lakshan Waghe were relatives and resided in the same locality. Waghe was married to Korde’s niece.

The police said that there were ongoing tensions between the two due to Korde’s alleged frequent abusive behaviour towards his niece when intoxicated. According to the police there has been a land dispute for a long time which led to frequent arguments between the two.

On Saturday, Korde reportedly arrived at his niece’s house in an intoxicated state and began an argument over the land dispute. He allegedly attempted to assault his niece again, triggering a heated argument between him and Waghe. The police said that the argument turned violent when Waghe, in a fit of rage, reportedly picked up a stone and attacked Korde on his head multiple times, killing him on the spot. The villagers did not intervene, intimidated by Waghe’s aggression.

On being informed by the villagers, Bhiwandi Taluka Police rushed to the spot and conducted a panchnama. They arrested the accused and sent the victim’s body for post mortem to the government hospital in Bhiwandi.

A police officer from Bhiwandi Taluka Police Station said, “We have arrested Rupesh Waghe and booked him under charges of murder. Primary investigation suggests a history of domestic tensions that led to the fatal confrontation. Inquiry is ongoing.”