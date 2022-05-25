Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man kills wife for not cooking rice for him
mumbai news

Man kills wife for not cooking rice for him

The accused, identified as Shankar Waghmare, a scrap dealer and resident of Balaram Chaudhari Chawl, Khoni village in Nizampura, has been booked for murder
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly thrashing his 20-year-old wife to death with a wooden stick for not cooking rice for him in Bhiwandi, Thane on Tuesday night (HT File)
A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly thrashing his 20-year-old wife to death with a wooden stick for not cooking rice for him in Bhiwandi, Thane on Tuesday night (HT File)
Published on May 25, 2022 08:12 PM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

Bhiwandi A 23-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly thrashing his 20-year-old wife to death with a wooden stick for not cooking rice for him in Bhiwandi, Thane on Tuesday night.

The accused, identified as Shankar Waghmare, a scrap dealer and resident of Balaram Chaudhari Chawl, Khoni village in Nizampura, has been booked for murder.

Waghmare married Jyotsna a year ago. Residents said that the couple would often fight over petty issues.

Police inspector Atul Lambe, an investigation officer in the case, said, “The accused on Tuesday went home and started arguing with his wife over rice. In the heat of the moment, he started beating her with a wooden stick till she died. The neighbours from the chawl intervened but they found Jyotsna in a pool of blood. They held the accused, called and informed us.”

The postmortem of the body revealed that the deceased suffered from multiple injuries in head, stomach and backbone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • A chocolate bar infested with worms. (Source: The Independent) (Picture for Representation)

    Beyond our reach: Bengaluru court on Rs50 lakh demand for worms in chocolate bar

    Six years after a Bengaluru man approached a consumer court - seeking 50 lakh as compensation after finding worms in a chocolate bar purchased from a local a resident of Bengaluru's HSR Layout, storMukesh Kumar Kedia,- he has been directed to the state consumer forum. In October 2016, a resident of Bengaluru's HSR Layout, Mukesh Kumar Kedia, bought two bars of chocolate - Cadbury's Fruit and Nut - for his niece for 89.

  • Police said the two accused revealed that they had fixed a deal with the girl’s family in Khagria district of Bihar on the pretext of her marriage and brought her around six months ago. (Pic for representation)

    Father-son duo’s arrest in Bahraich unearths inter-state human trafficking racket

    LUCKNOW The arrest of a father-son duo in Bahraich on Tuesday unearthed an inter-state racket involved in trafficking minor girls and women from remote areas of Bihar on the pretext of marriage and employment, said police here on Wednesday. One Dhani Ram Pandit, 48, and his son Ankush, 25, residents of Rampur Dibiyapur village in Bahraich, were arrested for holding a 15-year-old girl from Bihar hostage.

  • Police said the woman is under police protection because her brother is still on the run. (Representational Image)

    Indore: Man allegedly killed by family of woman in hate crime

    In an alleged hate crime, a man was beaten up brutally before being strangulated to death in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district by the parents and brother of a a resident of Khudail in Indore district, 21, girl Vinod Bheel, who used to work as a farm labourer was allegedly in a relationship with, said police said on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as a resident of Khudail in Indore district, 21, Vinod Bheel, who used to work as a farm labourer. Vinod's father Shyam filed a police complaint.

  • Taking the matter up for hearing again on May 13, the SC provided relief to the project-affected people and directed that the compensation amount be disbursed to all beneficiaries (HT File)

    Frame policy within 3 months to compensate fisherfolk: SC tells state

    Mumbai The Supreme Court instructed the Maharashtra government on May 13 to expedite framing of a policy to compensate fisherfolk affected by state-funded development projects, and finalise the policy within a period of three months. The apex court was hearing an appeal by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation, challenging the disbursement of 10 crore compensation to fisherfolk affected by the Thane Creek Bridge-III project.

  • The HC has directed the Union government to consider conversion of PU, Chandigarh, into a central university.

    PU row: Safeguard Punjab’s interests, SGPC tells state govt

    Days after the Punjab and Haryana high court directed the Union government to consider conversion of Panjab University, Chandigarh, into a central varsity, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee on Wednesday asked the Punjab government to make serious efforts to stop any such move and protect its existing status.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out