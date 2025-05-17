Man out on bail held for sodomising minor in Ulhasnagar

THANE: A 38-year-old man raped a 13-year-old boy inside a public toilet in Ulhasnagar on Thursday afternoon. Police said the accused, Amit Kotpille, was recently released on bail in a murder case. (Shutterstock)

According to the police, Kotpille had been stalking the victim for many days. On Thursday, he offered the boy food and chocolates if he accompanied him. The victim, who belongs to a poor family, was hungry then and agreed to tag along. The accused allegedly threatened the victim not to reveal the incident before assaulting him. When the boy was in pain, Kotpille kicked him out of the toilet.

The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Central police station in Ulhasnagar. A police officer said, “Upon returning home in a distressed condition, the child informed his parents, who immediately filed a complaint with the police. We arrested the accused immediately under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act sections.

He was produced before the Kalyan court and remanded to police custody for four days.