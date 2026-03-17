MUMBAI: A man has been booked for allegedly killing his wife by pushing her in front of a running local train at Mulund station on Saturday after a dispute, said the Kurla Government Railway Police (GRP). Man pushes wife in the path of running train following a dispute

According to GRP officers, around 10:45 am on Saturday, passengers informed the station master at Mulund station that a woman had been pushed in front of a local train heading to Thane on platform No.1.

The police then rushed to the spot and found the woman critically injured while the accused had fled the scene. They rushed the injured woman to the Government Hospital in Mulund, where she was soon declared dead.

At the spot of the accident, the police also found a man claiming to be the deceased woman’s brother who then identified her as Pushpa Raju Gupta, 36, a resident of Gaushala Road, Ramgarh in Mulund (West).

The man told the police that he was serving in the Indian Army and that his sister and his brother-in-law, Raju Gupta, had been involved in frequent arguments. Due to the constant fights, he had come to Mumbai to take his sister back home to Uttar Pradesh with him.

However, he told the police that on Saturday morning too, the couple fought, and the victim registered a non-cognisable (NC) complaint against him at the Mulund (West) police station under Sections 115(2) and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The victim and her brother were about to board a train to travel to LTT (Lokmanya Tilak Terminus) when the brother realised he had forgotten his Indian Army identity card behind at his sister’s house. When he travelled back to retrieve it, the accused shut him inside the house and departed for the station.

Neighbours finally unlatched the door after hearing his knocks and he rushed to the Mulund station where he was informed of her death.

The police said that CCTV footage showed the accused pushing his wife onto the tracks in front of the local train. “The footage clearly depicts the woman striking the train’s buffer and subsequently being struck by the moving local train,” said an officer from Kurla GRP. “We have registered a case of murder and are trying to trace the accused,” the officer added.