Wed, Jul 30, 2025
Man repairing faulty car dies in crash on Sion-Panvel Highway

ByHT Correspondent
Published on: Jul 30, 2025 05:52 am IST

Tejas Bagul, a 40-year-old newspaper delivery driver, was killed in Mankhurd after a speeding car hit his vehicle while he was checking for issues.

MUMBAI: A 40-year-old newspaper delivery driver was killed in Mankhurd after a speeding vehicle hit his car while he was checking out the reason why his car broke down on Monday morning.

The deceased, Tejas Bagul, 40, lived with his family in Vidyavihar. He worked as a newspaper delivery driver for a prominent newspaper in the city. He collected newspapers from the printing press in the western suburbs and delivered them to Kharghar and Kamothe, Navi Mumbai.

According to the police, Bagul was heading to Navi Mumbai in his Eeco car, but it broke down around 4 am on the Sion-Panvel highway near the Vashi toll plaza. He turned on the parking lights and got out to check the issue in his car when an allegedly speeding Wagon car crashed into his vehicle, which in turn hit him.

An auto rickshaw driver who was nearby alerted the police control room and rushed Bagul to the Raiwadi hospital, where he was declared dead. The police informed Bagul’s younger brother around 8 am on Monday.

The accused driver, Sairul Alauddin Islam, 22, was arrested on the same day, said a police officer.

Follow Us On