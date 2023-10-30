Man shot dead by unidentified assailants at his residence in Pune

A 35-year-old man was allegedly shot to death from point blank range by unidentified persons at his residence in Pune during the wee hours on Monday, officials said. The victim opened the door and the assailants pumped three bullets one after the other at him. (Representative Image)

The deceased has been identified by police as Anil Sahu, a native of Bihar, who is a resident of Ghorpade Peth under Khadak police station in Pune. He used to work as an embroidery worker at one of the shops on Bhandarkar road.

According to police, the preliminary information suggested that the victim was sleeping inside the house along with other family members when the attackers knocked on the door at around 2am. Sahu opened the door and the assailants pumped three bullets one after the other at him.

When his family members, who were asleep in the neighboring room, came out, they found Sahu lying in a pool of blood near the entrance. They informed the police and rushed him to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

Additional commissioner Pravin Kumar Patil, deputy commissioner of police (Zone I) Sandeep Singh Gill, senior police inspector Sunil Mane, and other officers from the Khadak police station visited the murder spot to assess the situation.

“It seems to be either a personal or a monetary reason or it can be both. Preliminary information suggests there were monetary transactions between the suspects and the victim, and this is what appears to have come to the fore,” Gill said.

“He is from Bihar and has been working for the past many years. We are probing all the angles. The assailants knocked on the door and Sahu seems to have said ‘no’ to something, after which he was shot dead,” Gill added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON