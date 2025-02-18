Menu Explore
Man stabbed in fight over a barking street dog

ByHT Correspondent
Feb 18, 2025 07:00 AM IST

A Juhu stockbroker was stabbed by a stall vendor after a dispute over a street dog. The victim's condition is stable; the attacker has been arrested.

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old Juhu resident on Sunday was allegedly stabbed with a knife by a stall vendor near Juhu beach in a fight that erupted over a street dog. The resident tried to shoo the dog by throwing a stone at it, which the attacker objected to, as it was harming the animal.

The victim, Arjun Giri, is a stockbroker. Police said he was on his morning walk at 6am on Sunday at the beach.

Giri told the police that while walking, a street dog began barking at him and then charged towards him. He picked up a stone to threaten the dog and shoo it away. Seeing this, Omkar Mukhiya alias Omi, 26, a stall vendor, shouted at him. As Giri tried to explain his actions, an argument broke out between the two. This escalated after Mukhiya pulled out a knife and attacked Giri.

Sunil Jadhav, senior police inspector of Juhu police station said passersby informed the police about the attack. They reached the spot and rushed Giri to the Cooper Hospital. “Giri’s condition is stable and he is admitted to the hospital,” added Jadhav.

Mukhiya was arrested under section 109 (attempt to murder) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sahinta.

