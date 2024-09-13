Man stabs partner after she stopped talking to him, attempts suicide

MUMBAI: A 33-year-old man allegedly slit his partner’s throat on Wednesday after she refused to talk to him and then tried to end his own life by stabbing himself in the throat. HT Image

The accused, Gyandev Bhagne, and the 38-year-old complainant suffered severe injuries. The woman is currently stable and is receiving treatment at Mulund General Hospital. Meanwhile, the attacker underwent surgery at Sion Hospital and is in critical condition.

The incident occurred on Wednesday, when the complainant, a resident of Gaondevi Hill in Bhandup West, met Bhagne who lives in the same vicinity. The victim lives with her 15-year-old son and 19-year-old sister. She works as a domestic help and had lost her husband in 2016.

The accused and the complainant have known each other for five years and were in a relationship. Due to some issues, the woman had stopped talking to the accused, which had angered him. “The accused wanted to talk, but the woman refused to interact with him and asked him to leave. Bhagne got angry and got into an argument with her. In a fit of rage, Bhagne withdrew a knife and slit her throat. After seeing blood oozing from her wound, he tried to end his life by stabbing himself in the throat,” said Dattatray Khandagle, senior inspector, Bhandup police station.

Passersby rushed them to the hospital but looking at Bhagne’s condition, he was shifted to the Sion Hospital. “The woman is admitted to Mulund General Hospital and got 15 stitches on her neck and is said to be out of danger. While the accused is serious and has undergone surgery,” said Khandagle.

A case has been registered after recording the statement of the woman under sections 109 (attempt to murder), 118 (1) (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 118 (2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) along with sections 37(1)(a), 135 of the Maharashtra Police Act. Further investigations are on.