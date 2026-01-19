MUMBAI: The former domestic help of BJP MP and singer-actor Manoj Tiwari was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing a total of ₹5.40 lakh cash from his Mumbai residence. Man steals ₹5.4L from BJP MP, actor Manoj Tiwari’s house in Andheri

The police said that the thefts took place at Tiwari’s flat in Sundarban Apartment, Shastri Nagar, Andheri West. The complaint was lodged by Tiwari’s manager, Pramod Jogendra Pandey, following which a case was registered and the accused was arrested.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Surendra Kumar Deenanath Sharma, was fired around two years ago after he reportedly used duplicate keys to enter the flat. He went to a bedroom and also unlocked the cupboard to steal cash, an incident that came to light later.

The police said that Pandey, who has been working as Tiwari’s manager for the past 20 years, stated in his complaint that a total of ₹5.40 lakh kept in the bedroom had gone missing. Of this, ₹4.40 lakh was allegedly stolen in June 2025, but the culprit could not be identified then.

“To identify the offender, CCTV cameras were installed in the flat in December 2025. On Thursday at around 9 pm, CCTV alerts showed Sharma entering the flat using duplicate keys and stealing ₹1 lakh,” said a police officer.

Based on the footage, Sharma was confronted and he allegedly confessed to the thefts, the officer said. The police were immediately informed, after which a team from Amboli police station reached the spot and arrested him.