Man who fired five rounds at family members in Thane arrested by Kapurbawdi police
The 51-year-old man who fired five rounds at his family members in Thane on Friday was arrested by Kapurbawdi police. Further investigation in the matter is going on.
His younger son gave a complaint to police about his father’s weird behaviour that could have taken the life of his mother and other brothers.
An officer from Kapurbawdi police station, said, “The accused’s son, Ricky Sharma, gave a complaint against his father as they were scared of his dangerous behaviour. We have registered a case under IPC Section 307 (attempt to commit murder) and arrested him immediately.”
The man, a resident of Lodha Luxuria, Majiwada in Thane, identified as Rajesh Sharma was drunk and shot five rounds from his licenced revolver at his wife and three sons on Friday evening.
The man has some properties in Thane and his family is surviving on the rent from the same. According to Kapurbawdi police officials, Sharma has three children and none of them are working or earning anything, therefore they used to have arguments most of the time.
On Friday evening, he returned home in a drunken state and had an argument over the same, and in anger fired five rounds from his gun randomly in the house.
Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation to hold meeting to discuss work related to monsoon in city
Ahead of the monsoon, the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will have a major coordination review meeting with all the stakeholders. The meeting will also determine the funds to be appropriated. The meeting will determine the action plan to be followed in case of disaster. There will also be brainstorming on getting all the work completed before May 15. To facilitate maximum participation, the administration will be conducting the meeting via video conferencing as well.
Nadda on 2-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday, to address BJP executive meeting
Bharatiya Janata Party national president JP Nadda will be on a two-day visit to Karnataka from Sunday to take part in various events and the party's state executive meeting in Hospet. According to an official statement by the BJP, after landing at the Jindal airport, Toranagallu, Nadda will pay a visit to Bhatrahalli Anjaneya Temple Hospet where he will address the valedictory speech for the state BJP executive meeting.
Deshmukh, PA & PS, Vaze sent back to judicial custody
Mumbai A special Central Bureau of Investigation court on Saturday remanded former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, his personal secretary Sanjeev Palande, personal assistant Kundan Shinde and dismissed Mumbai police officer Sachin Vaze - all arrested in connection with the corruption case registered against the NCP leader – to 14 days judicial custody.
Ballygunge assembly bypoll: TMC's Babul Supriyo wins, takes ‘slap' dig at BJP
The Bharatiya Janata Party turncoat, Babul Supriyo, won the Ballygunge assembly bypoll in West Bengal on Saturday on a Trinamool Congress ticket, defeating his nearest rival of the CPI(M) Saira Shah Halim by a margin of 20,228 votes. Interestingly, Halim's has overtaken BJP's Keya Ghosh who bagged just 13,220 votes, thus lending some credence to the communist party's claim that it was on a revival path. Kamruzzaman Choudhury of the Congress bagged 5,218 votes.
HT Impact: Sassoon’s TB department gets new space, more beds
PUNE After running for more than 16 years at an old heritage building, the department of pulmonary medicine at Sassoon General Hospital that primarily handles respiratory diseases finally gets shifted to the ninth floor of the new building. The new space has extra beds and a respiratory ICU. The ninth floor of hospital's new building will house other four departments, including orthopaedic, ophthalmology, ear-nose-throat and paediatric.
