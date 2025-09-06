NAVI MUMBAI: A 30-year-old man attempted suicide by jumping into off the Airoli bridge into the creek below late on Wednesday night. The man was rescued on Thursday after an extensive overnight search operation by the Rabale Police and the Fire Brigade with the help of local citizens. Man who jumped off Airoli bridge saved after overnight rescue operation

According to police, the Navi Mumbai police control room received a call around 12:30 am on Thursday, reporting that a man had jumped from the Mumbai-bound lane of the Airoli Bridge into the creek.

The police rushed to the bridge where they found the victim’s wife, who had alerted the police, and her relatives. The woman told the police that on September 3, the police caught her husband at a lodge in Thane, and instead of returning home, he called her saying “I made a mistake”, and then disconnected the call. Worried, she tracked his phone’s location to the Airoli bridge.

The police and the fire brigade immediately launched a search and, using torches, scanned the shore around the creek as well as the area beneath the bridge. However, the man could not be traced at night.

The search resumed early Thursday morning, when the police spotted the man clinging to the railing in the middle of the creek beneath the bridge. He was brought to safety with the combined efforts of local residents and a rescue boat.

Senior police inspector Balakrishna Sawant of Rabale police station said that timely response and community support were crucial in saving the man’s life. The police team led by assistant police inspector Tadvi, included assistant sub-inspector Sheikh, police constables Chetan Jadhav, beat marshal PN Tamasware and constable Wakude.