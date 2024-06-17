Mumbai: Tourists flocking to see fireflies in the state, after seeing reels on social media, are putting the insects at risk of extinction. Such is the issue that the person who started firefly festivals (Kajwa Mahotsav) in the state now wants the government to halt the event from next year, citing harm to fireflies and their ecosystem. Man who started firefly festival urges state to end it as tourists destroying ecosystem

Ambarish More, who started the festival in the state in 2012, said tourists not only litter the area and use flash photography, which is banned, but they inadvertently kill female fireflies by stepping on them.

Social media magnifying firefly tourism

The festival, which takes place in Bhandardara, Akola, Ahmednagar, Nashik, and Kolhapur, has seen a surge in popularity, with social media magnifying this tourism. More, who started the festival in 2012 under his Deccan Travel Corporation, said, “The behaviour of tourists has become increasingly problematic, causing harm to the fireflies and their habitat.”

The festival, held in places like Harishchandragad, Bhandardara, Kalsubai, and Ghatghar Sanctuary from May 25 to June 15, attracted an estimated 30,000 to 35,000 tourists to the Bhandardara area alone. More highlighted that the increase in human activity has led to the destruction of Arjun tree and Terminalia bellirica (Baheda) trees, which are crucial to the ecosystem of the fireflies.

Killing the next generation

Another disturbing example is the death of female fireflies that are wingless and cannot fly, meaning they live on the ground, where visitors walking around will trample on them. The female fireflies are carrying eggs and the tourists are killing the next generation.

“Tourists now venture into the forests unsupervised, play loud music, set up DJs, and even capture fireflies, disrupting the natural balance. Despite my efforts to control these behaviours, the allure of financial gain has overridden environmental concerns,” highlighted More who had signed an agreement with the Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) to promote the festival, providing employment to local tribals. However, the adverse environmental impact has led him to advocate for its cessation.

Nature enthusiasts like Mayuri Dhumal have also voiced their opposition to such events. Dhumal, who launched a petition on https://jhatkaa.org/, stated, “Thousands of tourists invade sanctuaries at night, disturbing the fireflies with their torches and vehicles. This disruption raises significant concerns about the future survival of fireflies.”

The Bhandardara Sanctuary, home to over 130 species of birds and 816 wild animals, faces severe threats from the uncontrolled tourist influx. “The increasing human presence is unsustainable for the habitat. If unchecked, this biodiversity will disappear,” Dhumal warned.

Limiting the number of visitors

Dattatray Padwale, assistant conservator of forest at Bhandardara, acknowledged the issues and revealed plans to manage tourists to mitigate the harm. “Next year, we plan to introduce measures like online booking and limiting the number of visitors. We will also use electric buses to reduce vehicle traffic,” Padwale said, emphasising the area’s importance for biodiversity.

As calls for stricter regulations and potential cessation of the festival grow, stakeholders hope to find a balance between promoting eco-tourism and preserving the delicate ecosystem of the fireflies and their habitat.

More’s journey with the Kajwa Mahotsav began as a small-scale endeavour. He says, “In 2012-13, we started the Kajwa festival. At that time, we used to drive small buses, tempo travellers, and other small vehicles. People didn’t have many cars, so it was manageable. We followed very strict rules, such as sitting on the road instead of under trees, not using flashlights, and keeping car lights off.”

‘Inhumane’ tourists

More’s sentiments are echoed by many nature lovers who argue that tourists have destroyed the forest area. Dhumal, in her petition, highlighted incidents of tourists crowding the sanctuaries, disturbing the fireflies with their bright lights, and engaging in disruptive behaviour such as pelting stones at trees and causing confusion by drinking alcohol.

“What happened in Bhandardara Sanctuary in the first week of June was inhumane. Thousands of tourists thronged the area, and the fireflies fled due to the glare of the large number of vehicles. The tourists disregarded the rules set by the Nashik Forest and Wildlife Department, causing significant disturbance,” Dhumal said.

The Bhandardara Sanctuary is not only home to fireflies but also hosts a diverse range of wildlife. The uncontrolled influx of tourists threatens this biodiversity. “If humans do not curb their passions and greed in time, this biodiversity will disappear,” Dhumal warned.

Despite his efforts to mitigate the impact, More faced resistance. “Owing to the harm the tourism is causing, I decided to stop organising this festival. However, others continued it due to financial gains. Now I believe there should be strict regulations or the festival should be completely discontinued if we have to protect the fireflies and their habitat,” he added.