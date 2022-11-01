Mandatory rear seat belt rule on hold till November 10: Mumbai Police

Mumbai traffic police on Tuesday postponed till November 10 the implementation of the mandatory wearing of rear seat belts in vehicles.

The traffic police personnel said the drive which was supposed to start from today has been postponed for 10 days.

These ten days will be dedicated to spread awareness about installing seatbelts for all seats in a vehicle and ensure that after November 10, all passengers would buckle up while travelling.

“We were getting several queries regarding the drive as not all commuters were aware of the notification issued by us 15 days ago,” said Raj Tilak Roushan, deputy commissioner of police (traffic).

“This is a decision by our seniors. These ten days, the drivers will be warned and we will use our Twitter handle and radio to spread awareness about the rule,” said Roushan.

“The fine which was going to be slapped on the owner of the vehicle through e-challan was ₹200 for violating the rule,” said Roushan.

Apart from commuters, the traffic police on Tuesday issued a notification for police officers to wear seatbelts and instructed all the pillion riders on motorcycles to wear helmets as well.

The notification also specified that the driver or rider would be penalised if they are caught without seatbelt or helmet.

Roushan said, “All the police and traffic officials too have been instructed to ensure that they are wearing seatbelts and helmets have been made compulsory for all pillion riders as per the Motor Vehicles Act.