MUMBAI: The state government on Tuesday appointed senior IAS officer Manisha Mhaiskar as the additional chief secretary (home), replacing Iqbal Singh Chahal, who retired. Manisha Mhaiskar appointed additional chief secretary (home) as Iqbal Singh Chahal retires

A 1992-batch IAS officer, Mhaiskar was serving as additional chief secretary of the public works department (PWD). She has earlier held several key positions in the state administration, including chief protocol officer, additional municipal commissioner of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) with charge of the western suburbs and health department, and secretary of the medical education department.

Following his retirement with effect from January 31, Chahal has been appointed chairperson of the Mumbai Police Housing Township Project for a term of five years. Chahal had served as BMC commissioner during the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the government notification, the Mumbai Police Housing Township Project is a major initiative aimed at providing quality residential accommodation to Mumbai Police personnel and their families to improve living conditions and welfare. The project involves large-scale planning, land acquisition, coordination with multiple government agencies, infrastructure development, financial management and time-bound execution, requiring high-level administrative experience.

In another key bureaucratic reshuffle, Mhaiskar’s husband, Milind Mhaiskar, also a 1992-batch IAS officer who was additional chief secretary (forest), has been posted as additional chief secretary (PWD).

Separately, Buveneswari S, a 2015-batch IAS officer who was serving as managing director of the Maharashtra State Seeds Corporation in Akola, has been appointed director of information technology.