Mankhurd resident arrested for stabbing estranged wife

MUMBAI: The Shivaji Nagar police on Monday arrested a Mankhurd resident for allegedly stabbing his 22-year-old estranged wife and defacing her after she refused to cohabit with him or accompany him to his home. The incident occurred on August 18 afternoon outside her home, which she shares with her mother, grandmother, brother and sister. The victim's mother also sustained injuries in the incident, said police.

According to the police, the accused, Rehman Jalaluddin Ansari, married Kumkum Yadav last year, following which her name was changed to Heena Ansari. Rehman was arrested in a theft case later, but after his release from jail, he would often fight with his wife and assault her. Fed up with the harassment, she initiated the divorce process, she told the police.

Following this, she left her husband and began living with her mother and other relatives in the Adarsh Nagar neighbourhood of Govandi. Rehman, however, did not want a divorce and threatened to attack her with acid if she did not move back with him.

On August 17, she told the police, Rehman intercepted her while she was on her way home and threatened her again, asking her to resume cohabiting with him. On August 18, he visited her home while she was having lunch and tried to drag her outside, in a bid to take her to his house. When she refused, he brought out a knife and stabbed her in the face and neck. Her mother, who tried to resist the assault was also injured on her hand.

“The family then screamed for help and people gathered at the spot, prompting the accused to flee,” said a police officer. Both Kusum Yadav and her mother were rushed to Shatabdi Hospital, where they were treated for their injuries.

Based on Yadav’s complaint, the police registered a case against Rehman Ansari under section 109 (attempt to murder) and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Following his arrest on Monday, he was produced in court and remanded in police custody, said senior inspector Bapurao Deshmukh from the Shivaji Nagar police station.