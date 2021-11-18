Manpada resident in Thane claims to have sighted leopard

A resident of Krishna Nagar in Manpada, Thane, claimed to have spotted a leopard on Wednesday evening.

Following the claim, the forest officials paid a visit to the areas. However, they have not found any traces of the leopard but have asked the residents to be vigilant.

Mohini More, a 14-year-old resident of Krishna Nagar, said, “At around 7.30pm, I was sitting at the entrance of my home when I saw a hen fluttering, and chasing the hen was a leopard. I immediately closed the main door of my home and called for my father. Later, my neighbours and family members burst some crackers to drive away the leopard.”

The area is closer to the Manpada gate of Yeoor National Park and has a history of leopard sightings.

More was the only one who saw the leopard, after which the residents informed the forest officials.

“We inspected the area and did not find any pug marks or other signs. We cannot confirm if it was indeed a leopard. It could be any other feline that was mistaken to be a leopard by the girl,” said a forest officer from Thane.