Man’s mutilated body found in mangroves near Naigaon station

Palghar: A 47-year-old man’s mutilated body was found near the railway tracks at Naigaon station in Palghar district on Monday morning. The body had multiple stab wounds and the police have launched a manhunt to trace the killer. HT Image

According to the officials, at 1.30am they received a phone call from a rickshaw driver informing them of a man’s body lying in a pool of blood near the mangroves outside the men’s toilet near the railway tracks. The police officers said upon reaching the spot, when they searched the body, they found a driver’s licence of the victim which helped them identify the man.

“The man who was killed is identified as Bhagoji Uttekar, a resident of Vasai who worked in a factory in the Waliv area,” said an officer. The police said that Uttekar was found with multiple stab wounds on his chest, shoulder, stomach and other parts of the body. “We have registered a murder case against an unknown person and are investigating to find out the identity of the killer,” said Ramesh Bhame, senior police inspector of Naigaon police station.

Uttekar’s brother Raju Vasant Uttekar said that his brother Bhagoji had left home on Sunday for work but had not returned till late at night after which they called him but got no response. “We went to the Naigaon police station to register a missing person’s case, however, after describing the identity of my brother, the police told us that a man’s body with similar personality was found. Upon seeing the body, I knew that it was my brother,” said Raju, who is a rickshaw driver.