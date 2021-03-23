IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Mansukh Hiran murder: ATS calls Sachin Vaze ‘mastermind’, to seek custody
Arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze
Arrested assistant police inspector Sachin Vaze
mumbai news

Mansukh Hiran murder: ATS calls Sachin Vaze ‘mastermind’, to seek custody

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, ATS chief Jaijit Singh also said that there was a possibility that more suspects will be arrested in the course of the probe. Vaze is in NIA’s custody till March 25.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 06:15 PM IST

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday said that its preliminary investigation has revealed that assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze was the “mastermind” in the Mansukh Hiran murder case, adding that there was a possibility that more suspects will be arrested in the course of the probe.

“We have recorded statements of several witnesses while many have agreed to give their statements before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC. Sachin Vaze is in the NIA’s custody till March 25, and we will approach the NIA court to seek his custody. As per the investigation, Vaze is the mastermind of the murder case. There is a possibility that more suspects will be arrested in the case during further investigation,” Jaijit Singh, the Maharashtra ATS chief, said in his press conference.

“The arrested accused have destroyed some of the sim cards and mobile phones used in the conspiracy and crime. During investigation several names and evidence have been found and further investigation is going on. During investigation we learnt that the accused were involved in the crime and destroyed several CCTV footage,” Singh further said.

The ATS has arrested three accused, including a convicted constable and a bookie, in connection with the case, thus far. The Thane-based Hiran was the owner of the explosive-laden SUV which was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on February 25. His body was recovered from a creek on March 5.

The briefing by the ATS came even as the central government, on March 20, transferred the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA is already probing the discovery of the SUV in the Ambani bomb scare case. Vaze, who was earlier heading the Antilia case probe, was formally arrested by the central agency on March 13.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Mansukh Hiran went missing on March 4, and the next day, his body washed ashore a creek in Thane. (Praful Gangurde)
Mansukh Hiran went missing on March 4, and the next day, his body washed ashore a creek in Thane. (Praful Gangurde)
others

Mansukh Hiran murder mystery solved, Sachin Vaze the prime accused, says Maharashtra ATS

By Vijay Kumar Yadav and Anamika Gharat
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:28 AM IST
The Maharashtra anti-terrorism squad (ATS) in a press statement on Sunday named former Mumbai Police assistant inspector Sachin Vaze as the prime accused in Thane trader Mansukh Hiran’s murder case, while deputy inspector general (DIG) of police, Maharashtra ATS Shivdeep Lande in a Facebook post claimed the “case was solved”, even as two persons were arrested in connection with the case
READ FULL STORY
(Praful Gangurde/HT)
(Praful Gangurde/HT)
mumbai news

‘Convicted cop Vinayak Shinde executed Hiran Mansukh’s murder’

By Manish K Pathak and Faisal Tandel, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:20 AM IST
The ATS on March 21 arrested two men, Vinayak Shinde, a convicted constable on parole in an encounter case, and bookie Naresh Gor in the murder of the 48-year-old spare parts dealer
READ FULL STORY
Mansukh Hiran’s wife, at the time of filing an FIR, raised suspicion about Vaze’s involvement in her husband’s death. (HT File)
Mansukh Hiran’s wife, at the time of filing an FIR, raised suspicion about Vaze’s involvement in her husband’s death. (HT File)
india news

Mansukh Hiran murder solved, Sachin Vaze prime accused: Maha ATS

By Vijay Kumar Yadav, Mumbai
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 12:21 AM IST
  • Maharashtra ATS DIG Shivdeep Lande said: “The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have solved Mansukh Hiran’s death case.”
READ FULL STORY
Vaze is currently in NIA’s custody in connection with the explosives case. (HT File)
Vaze is currently in NIA’s custody in connection with the explosives case. (HT File)
mumbai news

Mansukh Hiran case: Maharashtra ATS moves NIA court, seeks Sachin Vaze’s custody

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 21, 2021 12:53 AM IST
While the central government on Saturday handed over the case involving the mysterious death of Thane trader Mansukh Hiran to National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Maharashtra anti-terrorism Squad (ATS) approached the special NIA court for suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze’s custody
READ FULL STORY
MP Sanjay Raut.(HT file photo)
MP Sanjay Raut.(HT file photo)
mumbai news

‘Bring CIA and KGB too’: Sena on transfer of Mansukh Hiran death probe to NIA

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 20, 2021 08:17 PM IST
"They keep looking for opportunities to put Maharashtra government in trouble, but no matter which agency comes and however they investigate it does not affect the government," Sanjay Raut said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP