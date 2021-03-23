Mansukh Hiran murder: ATS calls Sachin Vaze ‘mastermind’, to seek custody

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Tuesday said that its preliminary investigation has revealed that assistant police inspector (API) Sachin Vaze was the “mastermind” in the Mansukh Hiran murder case, adding that there was a possibility that more suspects will be arrested in the course of the probe.

“We have recorded statements of several witnesses while many have agreed to give their statements before a magistrate under section 164 of the CrPC. Sachin Vaze is in the NIA’s custody till March 25, and we will approach the NIA court to seek his custody. As per the investigation, Vaze is the mastermind of the murder case. There is a possibility that more suspects will be arrested in the case during further investigation,” Jaijit Singh, the Maharashtra ATS chief, said in his press conference.

“The arrested accused have destroyed some of the sim cards and mobile phones used in the conspiracy and crime. During investigation several names and evidence have been found and further investigation is going on. During investigation we learnt that the accused were involved in the crime and destroyed several CCTV footage,” Singh further said.

The ATS has arrested three accused, including a convicted constable and a bookie, in connection with the case, thus far. The Thane-based Hiran was the owner of the explosive-laden SUV which was found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia, in Mumbai on February 25. His body was recovered from a creek on March 5.

The briefing by the ATS came even as the central government, on March 20, transferred the investigation into the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). The NIA is already probing the discovery of the SUV in the Ambani bomb scare case. Vaze, who was earlier heading the Antilia case probe, was formally arrested by the central agency on March 13.

